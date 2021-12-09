Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. CarVal Investors LP lifted its stake in Berry by 0.4% during the third quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Berry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Berry has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

