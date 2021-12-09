Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle Sells 14,000 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00.

BERY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 602,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,021. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

