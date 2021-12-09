Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

BERY opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

