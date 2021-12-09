Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Best Buy worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $289,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $272,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

