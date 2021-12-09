B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) versus Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Head to Head Comparison

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares B&G Foods and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods 4.23% 14.36% 3.16% Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B&G Foods and Benson Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.97 billion 0.98 $131.99 million $1.30 22.96 Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for B&G Foods and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 2 1 0 0 1.33 Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67

B&G Foods presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.55%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Benson Hill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

