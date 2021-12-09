Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $550,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,834,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

