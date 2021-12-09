BiFi (BIFI) Price Hits $0.0528

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $147,563.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00182121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00603531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

