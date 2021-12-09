Binance Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.08 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $581.28 or 0.01197288 BTC on popular exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.