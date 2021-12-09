Binance USD (BUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.11 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion and approximately $5.11 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00216368 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,800,014,686 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

