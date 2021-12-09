Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $770.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $537.12 and a one year high of $832.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $748.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $721.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

