BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.28

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 7866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $560,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,806. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BioAtla by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BioAtla by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

