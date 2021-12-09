Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €43.00 ($48.31) and last traded at €43.10 ($48.43). Approximately 263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.20 ($48.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.75. The company has a market cap of $852.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

