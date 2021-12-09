Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,902 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.13 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.