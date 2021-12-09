Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.22 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

