Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 54,895 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,895 shares during the period. Masco comprises about 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Masco worth $25,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $211,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 407.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Masco by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.