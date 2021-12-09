Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $484,389,198. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,961.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,877.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,745.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

