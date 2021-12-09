Biswap 1-Day Volume Tops $65.72 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003450 BTC on exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $241.99 million and $65.72 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded 57.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.17 or 0.08589685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00079164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.56 or 0.99821083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 170,082,948 coins and its circulating supply is 146,393,660 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars.

