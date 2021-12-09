BitBall Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $354,429.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded 73.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,075.87 or 0.99124472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.48 or 0.00823654 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

