bitCNY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $688,091.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $688,091.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.65 or 0.08574028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00078737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,578.11 or 1.00041823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002812 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

