Bitcoin 2 Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

