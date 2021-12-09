Bitcoin Atom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $96.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

