Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $47,417.52 and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00040941 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000849 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

