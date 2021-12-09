Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Hits $15.26 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $44.97 or 0.00092729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $787.68 million and $15.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.80 or 0.00343912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00143757 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003110 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

