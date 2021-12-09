Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,716.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $7.94 or 0.00016564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $60,716.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012461 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 172,292 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.