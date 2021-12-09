Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $6,645.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00345852 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00141880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00091056 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

