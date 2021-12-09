Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading Down 40.5% This Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $27,697.33 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.08578255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00079779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.27 or 1.00372640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

