BitCore (BTX) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $398,872.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,510.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,169.14 or 0.08594353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00318240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.42 or 0.00940864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078570 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.05 or 0.00391781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00279788 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

