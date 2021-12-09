Bitnation (XPAT) Trading 50.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $30,425.44 and $881.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitnation has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitnation

Bitnation is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

