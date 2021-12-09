BitRewards 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $54,365.75 and $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040731 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

