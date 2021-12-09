Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Down 1.7%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.38). Approximately 427,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 572,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The firm has a market cap of £96.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.88.

In other Blackbird news, insider Andrew Bentley acquired 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($26,375.81).

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

