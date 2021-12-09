BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 330.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,950.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BIT opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $19.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.