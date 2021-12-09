BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MVT opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

