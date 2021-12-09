Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 0.3%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 22,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 49,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX)
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
