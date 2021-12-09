Blocery Hits Market Cap of $13.87 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Blocery has a market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Blocery

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,561,108 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

