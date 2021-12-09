BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $30.34 million and approximately $60,910.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007208 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

