Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg Sells 66,184 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $775,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 732,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $256.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -3.55.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $87,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

