Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) versus Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 3 1 2.57

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $21.46, suggesting a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.39 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.28 Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.58 -$220.50 million $0.33 61.42

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cushman & Wakefield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42% Cushman & Wakefield 0.88% 6.68% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

