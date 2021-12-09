Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 58,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 88,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

