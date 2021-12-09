Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading 17.5% Higher

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU) traded up 17.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 427,219,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 768% from the average session volume of 49,208,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £11.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and esports, payments and technology with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

