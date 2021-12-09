Blue Whale EXchange Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,440.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $663,038.68 and $78,440.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

