BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 25,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 64,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48.

