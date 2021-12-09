BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 71.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

