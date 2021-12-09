Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (BOLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

BOLT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 512,677 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 371,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,041,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

