Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (BOLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
BOLT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.
NASDAQ BOLT opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 512,677 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 371,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,041,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
