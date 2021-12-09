BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.66 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $92,800.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

