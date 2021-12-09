BOMB Price Reaches $1.85 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $342,427.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,656.57 or 0.99434180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.70 or 0.00833969 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,486 coins and its circulating supply is 895,698 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.