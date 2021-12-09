Bondly (BONDLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.50 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and $3.24 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00216945 BTC.

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

