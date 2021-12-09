boohoo group (LON:BOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $158.25

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.25 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 159.90 ($2.12), with a volume of 3165530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.25 ($2.18).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.30) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.30) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 442.73 ($5.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.78.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,589.05).

boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

