Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,164 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.48% of Medpace worth $100,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 13,962.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $209.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,653. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,787 shares of company stock worth $11,818,657. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

