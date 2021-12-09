Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 351,362 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Donaldson makes up about 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.96% of Donaldson worth $139,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

