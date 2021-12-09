Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.12% of Hubbell worth $110,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.90. 648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average is $194.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

